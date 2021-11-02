Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Cardi B Has Been Selected to Host This Year’s American Music Awards

By Fisher Jack
Cardi B - AMAs - Getty
Cardi B – Getty

*(Today) it was announced that Cardi B will be hosting this year’s American Music Awards!

Cardi took to social media this morning to share the exciting news. She tweeted, “Im so proud to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs! Tune in November 21 8/7c on @ABCNetwork

The 29-year-old rap star also said in a press release shared by MRC Live & Alternative and ABC on Nov. 2, “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kobe Bryant’s Estate Bags $400 Million for Sale of BodyArmor to Coca-Cola

Wait! There’s more. You probably hadn’t thought about it, but Cardi joins a long line of hip-hop stars to host or co-host the AMAs. Others include M.C. Hammer (1992), Will Smith (1994), Queen Latifah (1995), LL Cool J (2001), Sean Combs (2002) and Pitbull (2013-14), according to Billboard.

On top of that, this is the fifth consecutive year that a Black female star will front the AMAs. Cardi B follows actress Tracee Ellis Ross (2017-18), R&B star Ciara (2019) and actress Taraji P. Henson (2020).

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said AMAs executive producer Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother After Loss of Mother, Brother
Fisher Jack

