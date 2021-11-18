Neighbor Calls Cops on Child’s Barbie Truck: ‘You Can’t Make This Stuff Up’ (Watch)

*A Black woman claims that her white neighbor called the police over her child’s Barbie car

“My neighbor called the cops because my kid’s Barbie car is beeping,” the woman says in the video, which received over 1.6 million views in a week. “This is just the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You can’t make this stuff up. Over a Barbie car, you guys. A Barbie car.”

The video from TikTok user @lynaerican81817 shows her husband moving the small battery-powered Barbie vehicle in front of a police officer’s car, as if the cop had pulled it over.

“No, this isn’t the first time that my Karen has called the cops,” she says in a follow-up video to address the comment section. “She’s called the cops; she’s called the dog warden. She’s called codes; she’s called animal control. She’s called when I’m doing bonfires. Unfortunately, she’s just this type of a person, but she doesn’t seem to call when her kids are calling my kids the N-word, or telling my kids to suck his pee pee. So in this case, no, I would say for a Barbie car is wasting people’s times, but, hey, thanks for all your comments.”

Watch the entire ordeal below: