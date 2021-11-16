Maxwell Announces blacksummers’NIGHT and Unveils New Single ‘Off’ + Night Tour Dates | VIDEO

*(LOS ANGELES, CA) — Preparing to deliver one of the most-anticipated R&B events of next year, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum artist Maxwell announces his new full-length album, blacksummers’NIGHT, out Spring 2022.

It notably marks his first release under a newly minted deal with BMG and closes out the trilogy he began with the #1 GRAMMY® Award-winning epic, BLACKsummers’night, in 2009.

Maxwell says: “From announcing a new partnership with BMG for my label Musze to receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, I couldn’t be more excited to share this new single with loved ones offering a glimpse into NIGHT…”

Maxwell also shares new track “Off” today. The slow-burning single – teeming with the soul singer’s signature seductive spirit – pairs his instantly recognizable vocals with longtime creative partner Hod David’s simmering production and intoxicating instrumentals.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Woman Claims Waffle House Workers Brought Up ‘Nooses’ Around her Biracial Family (Watch)

Additionally, Maxwell will support his upcoming album with the NIGHT 2022 Tour across North America in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective – the preeminent coalition of African American independent promoters. The 25-date run kicks off in Dallas, TX at Texas Trust CU Theater, visits legendary arenas such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn and The Forum in Los Angeles, and concludes at FTX Arena in Miami, FL on May 8. Anthony Hamilton and Joe have been confirmed as support.

Pre-sale starts Monday, November 22. Tickets go on-sale to the public on November 29. Full tour routing below.

“Maxwell is one of the most respected artists in the industry,” says Gary Guidry, CEO, Black Promoters Collective. “His body of work and showmanship are second to none. We believe he has a true connection to the culture. We are happy to partner with him on the NIGHT 2022 Tour and look forward to growing this relationship for years to come.”

“Maxwell’s music has been the soundtrack to many of our lives,” continues Shelby Joyner, president, Black Promoters Collective. “Right now, people are ready to return to live music and regain a sense of normalcy. As a partner, we look forward to not only promoting the NIGHT 2022 Tour, but also creating space for Maxwell’s fans to safely listen to and enjoy the music they love so much.”

Maxwell will also be receiving the “Legend” Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards.

blacksummers’NIGHT closes out a journey Maxwell first embarked upon over a decade ago. 2009’s BLACKsumers’night bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, earned a platinum certification, and garnered GRAMMY® Awards in the categories of “Best R&B Album” and “Best Male R&B Vocal Performance” for “Pretty Wings.” In 2016, the sequel blackSUMMERS’night captured #3 on the Top 200, marking his fourth Top 10 debut overall. The album also earned a coveted “Best New Music” classification from Pitchfork in addition to 4-out-of-5 stars from Rolling Stone, 3.5-out-of-4 stars from USA Today, and A- from Entertainment Weekly. Meanwhile, “Lake By The Ocean” received “Best R&B Song” at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards.

Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite. It earned Grammy nominations, double platinum status and RIAA gold for the single, “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).” The platinum albums Embrya (1998) and Now (2001) followed. After eight years, 2009’s BLACKsummers’night debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two Grammys, including Best R&B Album. To date, Maxwell has achieved 4 platinum album certifications from the RIAA. His last album blackSUMMERS’night, the second installment of his musical trilogy, earned Maxwell his third-Grammy (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”) an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).

MAXWELL NIGHT TOUR DATES

3/2 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater

3/4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

3/5 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

3/9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

3/11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

3/12 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

3/16 – Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center

3/17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3/19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/20 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

3/23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Center

3/25 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

3/26 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

3/27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

3/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

4/1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

4/2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4/6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4/7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

4/9 – Chicago , IL – United Center

4/10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

4/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

4/16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

5/7 – Tampa, FL – Amelie Arena

5/8 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

About the Black Promoters Collective

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation’s top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black -owned business, their mission is to be the world’s leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com.

For additional information, visit:

https://musze.com/

@maxwell

https://twitter.com/_maxwell_

https://www.facebook.com/Maxwell

source: nina lee – theoriel.co