Chloe Bailey Divides Internet With Thirst-Trap Video of Herself Sucking Lollipop (Watch)

*Chloe Bailey had a lil’ something for the Internet’s parched.

The 23-year-old singer, one-half of sister-duo Chloe x Halle, on Friday (Nov. 12) posted a since-deleted video of herself wearing white lingerie and seductively sucking a lollipop to thank her fans for their support.

“To my four million followers, and counting, my candy kisses are my clovers. Thank you all so much for loving me. And I love you right on back. There’s a lot more to come,” the singer says between licks of the sucker.

Watch below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Anderson .Paak, Lizzo, Chloe x Halle, and More Named PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2021

The clip left folks divided, with some applauding her growing sexuality, and others not quite ready to see the artist so grown up.

“Thank you Chloe Bailey for being yourself. You’re valid in being sexy, pure and talented. #weloveyouchloebailey” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “Chloe bailey my sister and imma stick beside her regardless but baby.. what is this?”

“Chloe Bailey is young, trying to find herself and explore her sexual identity. As cringe as that video was, ima let her rock,” lamented another.

Someone else wrote, “I want chloe bailey to delete that video immediately. Im not even joking.”