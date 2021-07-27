Anderson .Paak, Lizzo, Chloe x Halle, and More Named PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2021

*Los Angeles — To celebrate how much the vegan movement has grown in 20 years since Shania Twain was crowned the winner of its inaugural contest in 2001, PETA is ushering in a new wave of compassionate icons and naming 20 stars the Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of 2021, including Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Anderson .Paak, and Chloe x Halle.

“Vegan options are now on every menu and in every grocery store, and you can’t go to a music festival or a football game these days without spotting a vegan superstar,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “We’ve come so far in 20 years, and that’s thanks in large part to PETA’s ‘beautiful vegan celebrities,’ who have inspired millions of people to leave animals off their plates.”

Kravitz credits vegan eating with maintaining his physique, explaining that it’s “the right thing for yourself and for the planet and animals.” Eilish, who has been vegan for seven years, says, “I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it.” .Paak and Lizzo leave the door open for fans to discover good as hell vegan recipes on their Instagram stories and TikTok videos, and Chloe x Halle say being vegan helps them keep their stunning voices in tiptop shape.

This year’s other honorees include Ava DuVernay, Madelaine Petsch, Sadie Sink, Francesca Farago, Heather Rae Young, Chris Paul, Justin Fields, Diana Taurasi, Lewis Hamilton, and Colin Kaepernick.

Outspoken animal rights activists like Joaquin Phoenix, James Cromwell, RZA, Pamela Anderson, Edie Falco, Natalie Portman, Alicia Silverstone, and Woody Harrelson have led the way for years, pointing out that meat, eggs, and dairy cause immense suffering and that animal agriculture is one of the leading sources of greenhouse-gas emissions. According to the United Nations, a global shift toward a vegan diet is necessary to combat the worst effects of climate change.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

source: Moira Colley – peta.org