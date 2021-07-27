Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeLivingHealth
Health

Anderson .Paak, Lizzo, Chloe x Halle, and More Named PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2021

By Fisher Jack
0

Anderson Paak (PETA)
Anderson .Paak

*Los Angeles — To celebrate how much the vegan movement has grown in 20 years since Shania Twain was crowned the winner of its inaugural contest in 2001, PETA is ushering in a new wave of compassionate icons and naming 20 stars the Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of 2021, including Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Anderson .Paak, and Chloe x Halle.

“Vegan options are now on every menu and in every grocery store, and you can’t go to a music festival or a football game these days without spotting a vegan superstar,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “We’ve come so far in 20 years, and that’s thanks in large part to PETA’s ‘beautiful vegan celebrities,’ who have inspired millions of people to leave animals off their plates.”

Kravitz credits vegan eating with maintaining his physique, explaining that it’s “the right thing for yourself and for the planet and animals.” Eilish, who has been vegan for seven years, says, “I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it.” .Paak and Lizzo leave the door open for fans to discover good as hell vegan recipes on their Instagram stories and TikTok videos, and Chloe x Halle say being vegan helps them keep their stunning voices in tiptop shape.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Giannis Antetokounmpo on Growing up in Greece with Strict Nigerian Parents

Chloe x Halle (PETA)
Chloe x Halle

This year’s other honorees include Ava DuVernay, Madelaine Petsch, Sadie Sink, Francesca Farago, Heather Rae Young, Chris Paul, Justin Fields, Diana Taurasi, Lewis Hamilton, and Colin Kaepernick.

Outspoken animal rights activists like Joaquin Phoenix, James Cromwell, RZA, Pamela Anderson, Edie Falco, Natalie Portman, Alicia Silverstone, and Woody Harrelson have led the way for years, pointing out that meat, eggs, and dairy cause immense suffering and that animal agriculture is one of the leading sources of greenhouse-gas emissions. According to the United Nations, a global shift toward a vegan diet is necessary to combat the worst effects of climate change.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
source: Moira Colley – peta.org

Previous articleTameka Foster Raymond to Publish Memoir ‘Here I Stand … in a Beautiful State’ | VIDEO
Next articleVIDEO: Simone Biles Pulls Out of Women’s Team Final Due to ‘Medical Issue’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Anti-Vaxer (Stephen Harmon) Who Joked ‘I Got 99 Problems But A Vax Ain’t One’ DIES from COVID-19

Social Heat

Horrible! Drunk Army Ranger Caught on Surveillance Camera Killing Security Guard

Social Heat

Ronnie Oneal III Gets 3 Life Terms for Killings of Girlfriend & Special Needs Daughter | WATCH

Social Heat

Sherri Shepherd Claims Jamie Foxx Still Owes Her $50 from the 90s when He was Broke and Homeless

Social Heat

He Did it! Michael Blackson Hilariously Proposes to Girlfriend Live on ‘The Breakfast Club’ – WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO