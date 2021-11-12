Friday, November 12, 2021
HomeNewsTop News
Top News

Issa Rae Calls On Black Businesses to Get Certified Through ByBlack Program

By Ny MaGee
0

Issa Rae – MasterClass

*Issa Rae is calling on Black-owned businesses to certify their brands through the ByBlack initiative, which is the “first national certification program exclusively for Black-ownership designation.”

Rae is supporting American Express and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.’s (USBC) joint effort to expand their ByBlack initiative.

Here’s more from AfroTech:

The free first-of-its-kind platform — which was designed as a directory for Black-owned businesses — will now offer Black business-owners the opportunity to easily obtain approved accreditation that their customers and other companies can trust when spending with them. President Ron Busby tells AfroTech that the new program will provide new benefits and opportunities for Black-owned businesses in America to continue growing and flourishing.

“We are thrilled to team up with the USBC to expand the ByBlack platform,” Jessica Ling — senior vice president of Global B2B Marketing at American Express — tells AfroTech. “Seventy-five percent of corporations source diverse suppliers through certification programs – yet there is no nationally recognized, free, widely available program out there specifically for Black-owned business certification. As we have seen countless corporations pledge to diversify spending with Black-owned businesses to help address inequalities, we believe this is a way to put action behind those pledges.”

READ MORE: Amanda Seales, Issa Rae Taken to Task by Angry AKAs

IssaRae

“ByBlack not only helps Black-owned businesses access opportunities for growth that come with accreditation, but it also helps large organizations, such as American Express, fulfill commitments to spend with these businesses,” she adds. “We plan to increase spending with Black-owned suppliers to at least $100 million annually by the end of 2024 and encourage other companies to join us in leveraging the ByBlack platform.”

“As the first certification for Black-owned businesses that aims to be recognized by many large corporations, ByBlack is shining a spotlight on Black-owned businesses — allowing them to unlock more ways to reach new customers and more contract opportunities,” says Busby.

Added Rae in a stated, “We have only scratched the surface of the collective power of Black businesses, so I am excited to join American Express and the USBC to shine a light on the opportunities ByBlack presents. ByBlack is a powerful platform that connects Black business owners with new revenue streams and helps all of us find and shop at standout businesses. Together, we can spread the word to support small Black businesses.”

For more information about the ByBlack certification program, click here.

Previous articleApple TV Plus Orders Four-part Docuseries About Magic Johnson
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Straight, No Chaser: Arbery Trial Lawyer Won’t Stand for Black Pastors in Courtroom! | WATCH

Social Heat

Ex-NFLer Adam ‘PacMan’ Jones Gets Jail Time for Involvement in Large Bar Brawl

Social Heat

Terrence J’s Big Scare: Escaped Attempted Follow Home Robbery – Says He was Shot At | VIDEO

Social Heat

Tennessee Pastor Tackles Gunman (Dezire Baganda) During Sunday Church Service⁠ | DramaticVideo

Social Heat

The Woman Wanted in Execution-style Slaying of A NYC Mother Arrested in Florida | VIDEO

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO