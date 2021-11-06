Saturday, November 6, 2021
Amanda Seales, Issa Rae Taken to Task by Angry AKAs

By EurWebWriter
Natasha Rothwell - Amanda Seales (HBO)
*In this week’s edition of “People need to lighten the f**k up,” Issa Rae and Amanda Seales are in some fake ass Twitter trouble over Amanda Seales’ character (Tiffany DuBois) wearing the letters and colors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc in the first episode of the final season of Insecure.

DuBois, a fictional character with a fictional bourgeois ass name, is being attacked by actual bourgeois folks over usage of colors and shield. From my perspective, to have your sorority front and center on an HBO show, without any malice or disrespect, is FREE advertising.

But we guess they don’t want marketing but to maintain the veneer of exclusivity and prominence that comes with the colors.

Additionally, the instantaneous nature of social media allowed folks to jump right in and give the show’s cast and creators a virtual piece of their minds. To that end, a whole lot of ridiculousness was uttered in the digital realm. It has always been known that Seales’ character is supposedly an AKA. Right? But they never put her in the colors.

They “real” AKAs are up in arms because they say she didn’t put in the work to wear the crest, to which I’d respond “What part of ‘this is a TV show’ don’t y’all understand?’ It’s make-believe, people.

The so-called Divine Nine is coming off delusional and unnecessarily exclusive to the point that a fictional character, in a fictional setting and even be fictionally AKA? Man, if y’all don’t get the…never mind.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

