Thursday, November 11, 2021
Regina Hall Invests in First Clean Medicine ‘Genexa’

By Ny MaGee
*Regina Hall is speaking out about her latest investment in Genexa, the world’s first clean, over-the-counter pharmaceutical company.

Per press release, the company recently completed its unprecedented $60 million Series A of funding to advance its market leadership in this emerging space. Jared Stein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Monogram Capital led the round and was joined by a roster of celebrity wellness advocates, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Donald Glover, Lily Aldridge, Jennifer Meyer, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Don Cheadle, Bridgid Coulter, Lana Parrilla, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tony Kanal, Zoey Deutch, Brandon Shainfeld and Angela Fletcher.

“I love looking at businesses that promote health and that affect population and quality of life,” Hall tells EBONY. “I love investing in green solutions. Things, areas, ideas, and concepts where I think we should be headed towards. Things that move us towards qualitative solutions.”

Founded by David Johnson and Max Spielberg, Genexa offers cleaner, effective OTC medicines spanning all traditional categories of OTC medicine, including pain and fever, cold and flu, and digestion and allergy, with products for infants, kids and adults alike.

“I love the idea that it has clean ingredients. I think about all of the medications I’ve taken and to know that there’s an option that offers clean ingredients when most others do not, I think it’s incredible,” Hall shares. “It would make me feel comfortable taking it, giving it to my family, and giving it to children.”

Hall was introduced to Genexa by a friend and was blown away when she discovered the products are actually effective.

“Clean medicines are comprised of active ingredients and only non-artificial inactive ingredients,” Genexa CEO and co-founder, David Johnson, tells EBONY. “Our clean medicines have the same active ingredients as the category leaders, including ingredients like acetaminophen for reducing fevers or the antihistamine diphenhydramine for reducing cold symptoms, but without any of the artificial inactive ingredients and synthetic fillers found in all other over-the-counter drugs.”

Genexa’s products are available at over 45,000 retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, CVS, Kroger, Target, Walgreens, Whole Foods and Sprouts, as well as online at Genexa.com and Amazon.

“We make medicine with the same dosage of the same active ingredients that infants, kids and adults have been taking in their OTC products for their entire lives, but we’ve discovered a new way to deliver those active ingredients without the artificial fillers and synthetic additives,” Johnson explains. “For example, our kids’ fever medicine is made with the same effective active ingredient as Children’s Tylenol (acetaminophen), but made with inactive ingredients like organic agave syrup and organic blueberry flavor. Our medicines are made without artificial sweeteners and synthetic dyes, parabens, high fructose corn syrup and other commonly used artificial ingredients.”

“The reality of life is sometimes you don’t feel well,” says Hall. “I would want anyone I know or care about to have the option of [clean medicine],” Hall goes on. “It’s your body. In our community, there are so many medical issues. The fact that you can have medication that doesn’t contain things you’d normally have to ingest, [when taking medication], is amazing.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

