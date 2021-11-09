Tennessee Pastor Tackles Gunman (Dezire Baganda) During Sunday Church Service⁠ | DramaticVideo

*A #Tennessee pastor prevented a possible mass shooting when he tackled a gunman during a Sunday church service.⁠

⁠

During a #NashvilleLightMissionPentecostalChurch service, the mostly Black congregation was enjoying the word while 26-year-old Dezire Baganda sat towards the front of the sanctuary.

Baganda pulled out a gun for no apparent reason and walked up to the altar where Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana was praying with church members. The deranged man waved the gun around and demanded the congregation stand up as he pointed the weapon at them.⁠

⁠

In a swift decision, Ndikumana tackled the suspect, bringing him to the floor. Some worshippers fled the church, while others helped disarm the man and held him there until the police arrived. Thankfully, no one was injured. Ndikumana revealed that Baganda had attended several church services, though he was not a member. It is unclear what his motive was for threatening the congregation.⁠

⁠

Nzojibugami Noe, a choir singer who was in the front row when the incident unfolded, credits God for “taking care of me and everyone else in the building.”

As of Tuesday (11/09/21), Dezire Baganda remained jailed in Davidson County on a $375,000 bond. He is set to appear before a judge Wednesday, court records show. His bond amount was expected to increase.Dezire Baganda