Tuesday, November 9, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Tennessee Pastor Tackles Gunman (Dezire Baganda) During Sunday Church Service⁠ | DramaticVideo

By Fisher Jack
0

Dezire Baganda - church comp
Dezire Baganda – church comp

*A #Tennessee pastor prevented a possible mass shooting when he tackled a gunman during a Sunday church service.⁠

During a #NashvilleLightMissionPentecostalChurch service, the mostly Black congregation was enjoying the word while 26-year-old Dezire Baganda sat towards the front of the sanctuary.

Baganda pulled out a gun for no apparent reason and walked up to the altar where Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana was praying with church members. The deranged man waved the gun around and demanded the congregation stand up as he pointed the weapon at them.⁠

In a swift decision, Ndikumana tackled the suspect, bringing him to the floor. Some worshippers fled the church, while others helped disarm the man and held him there until the police arrived. Thankfully, no one was injured. Ndikumana revealed that Baganda had attended several church services, though he was not a member. It is unclear what his motive was for threatening the congregation.⁠

Nzojibugami Noe, a choir singer who was in the front row when the incident unfolded, credits God for “taking care of me and everyone else in the building.”

(Scroll down below the IG post to WATCH video of the incident.)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shutting Down Following Letitia Wright’s On-Set Injury

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Below is video of the incident at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

As of Tuesday (11/09/21), Dezire Baganda remained jailed in Davidson County on a $375,000 bond. He is set to appear before a judge Wednesday, court records show. His bond amount was expected to increase.Dezire Baganda

Previous articleBrian Williams Bombshell?! Well, Kinda, Sorta – He’s Leaving MSNBC … in Midst of Shakeup
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO