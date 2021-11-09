Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Shaquille O’Neal Offers $5K Reward for Gunman Who Shot Cop in Georgia

By Ny MaGee
*Shaquille O’Neal has contributed $5,000 to the $30,000 reward to find the gunman who shot a Georgia police officer.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, was shot Thursday evening while responding to a domestic disturbance call in McDonough, Georgia. A massive manhunt is now underway for 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, who allegedly shot the officer while Desai was making an arrest.

Desai survived the shooting but remains in critical condition, according to CBS News.

“Let me be crystal clear: We certainly will not tolerate any individual, regardless of who you are, coming to what we consider to be God’s country of Henry County and harming any of our police officers in any kind of way,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a news conference. “Mr. Jackson, whatever hole you’re in, I assure you we’re coming to find you. We will place you in custody, and we will bring you to justice immediately.”

According to reports, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson for aggravated assault charges.

The reward is being partially funded by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Office, Crime Stoppers Atlanta and Shaq who has lived in Henry County for five years. 

The NBA icon was hired by the sheriff’s department as the director of community engagement in February.

Desai remains hospitalized in Grady Medical Center in critical but stable condition, ABC News reports. He “continues fighting for his life,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on Twitter.

