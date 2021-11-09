Shaquille O’Neal Offers $5K Reward for Gunman Who Shot Cop in Georgia

*Shaquille O’Neal has contributed $5,000 to the $30,000 reward to find the gunman who shot a Georgia police officer.

Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, was shot Thursday evening while responding to a domestic disturbance call in McDonough, Georgia. A massive manhunt is now underway for 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, who allegedly shot the officer while Desai was making an arrest.

Desai survived the shooting but remains in critical condition, according to CBS News.

1/2: Thursday, @HenryCoPolice Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year veteran and fmr. @GA_Corrections officer, was shot in the line of duty. He is married w/ 2 children. He remains in critical condition & continues to fight for his life. Please keep them in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/bWZST0aPKM — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 6, 2021

“Let me be crystal clear: We certainly will not tolerate any individual, regardless of who you are, coming to what we consider to be God’s country of Henry County and harming any of our police officers in any kind of way,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a news conference. “Mr. Jackson, whatever hole you’re in, I assure you we’re coming to find you. We will place you in custody, and we will bring you to justice immediately.”

According to reports, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson for aggravated assault charges.

The reward is being partially funded by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Office, Crime Stoppers Atlanta and Shaq who has lived in Henry County for five years.

.@SHAQ added $5,000 to a now $30,000 reward to find the suspect who shot a Georgia police officer last week. Police say Paramhans Desai was responding to a domestic disturbance and attempting to make an arrest when a man shot Desai and fled the scene.@isagutierreznbc has more. pic.twitter.com/4lvoytRi7d — Top Story with Tom Llamas (@TopStoryNBC) November 9, 2021

The NBA icon was hired by the sheriff’s department as the director of community engagement in February.

Desai remains hospitalized in Grady Medical Center in critical but stable condition, ABC News reports. He “continues fighting for his life,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on Twitter.