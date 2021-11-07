WATCH A ‘Devastated’ Travis Scott Addresses Astroworld Tragedy – He’s Already Being Blamed

*On Saturday, in the wake of the tragedy the Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival, the rapper/entrepreneur issued a statement.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” the rapper said in the statement on Twitter.

Scott went on to thank first responders and Houston’s NRG Park, where eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured at the event.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all,” Scott added.

Several hours later, Scott went to social media and posted a video saying he would have stopped the show if only he had know how serious the situation was.

“My fans really mean the world to me and I always want to leave them with a positive experience. Any time I can make out anything that’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need,” he said. “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

Unfortunately for Scott, there are those who are pointing the finger at Scott, saying he could ave and should have stopped the show.

“There are vids you can find of him watching a literal corpse be carried out by paramedics, and he keeps singing while staring at it. He had people shouting at him that people were dying from directly agains tthe stage and he kept going. Not his fault it started, but defo his fault for not stopping the concert. If you want proof go to the replies of his apology on twitter, everythings there, _nathan.484_ wrote via the IG posting below.

The festival went horribly wrong shortly after Scott took the stage Friday around 9:15 p.m. A huge crowd surged toward the front of the concert causing a stampede, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña.

“People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic,” Peña told reporters. “This was a tragic night.”

In a media briefing Saturday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the dead ranged in age from 14 to 27. A total of 13 people remained hospitalized.

Police Chief Troy Finner addressed reports that someone at the festival was injecting people with drugs.

“We do have a report of a security officer… that he was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck,” Finner said. He added that the security guard lost consciousness while being examined. Medical staff administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, to save him.

“He was revived, and the medical staff did notice pricks that were similar to when somebody’s trying to inject,” Finner said.

Nick Johnson, a high school senior from the Houston area, told the Associated Press the festival was simply too crowded.

“Everyone was passing out around you, and everyone was trying to help each other. But you just couldn’t move. You couldn’t do anything. You can’t even pick your arms up,” Johnson said. “It just got worse and worse.”

The Astroworld website said the event was sold out. According to published reports, about 50,000 people attended on Friday night. Day two performances were canceled following the deadly surge.

The festival was launched in 2018. Scott has previously said it was created to “bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld” making a childhood dream come true. The festival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and fans had eagerly awaited its return this weekend.