Monday, November 8, 2021
Travis Scott Offers to Pay Funeral Expenses for Those Killed At Astroworld Festival

By Fisher Jack
Travis Scott - Astroworld - Getty
Travis Scott – 2021 Astroworld performance – Getty

*Travis Scott is trying to do the right thing. Earlier today it was reported that Travis will be issuing a full refund to all Astroworld attendees after Friday’s event left 8 people dead and over 300 injured.

It’s now being reported by Rolling Stone that the “devastated” rapper is offering to pay for the funeral costs of those victims. Sources say the funds will be coming directly from Travis’ own pocket, and that there’ll be no questions asked as it pertains to those 8 individuals and what their families might need to properly put their loved ones to rest.

In addition to this, a source told TMZ that he will be offering mental health services to those affected. He’s going to be partnering with BetterHelp which is a network of mental health professionals to offer mental health services, for free, to anyone who attended Astroworld Fest who may need to talk through their trauma. 🙏🏾

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Paula Patton Talks New Series ‘Sacrifice’ & Why She Doesn’t Identify As Biracial | WATCH

Previous articleMichael B. Jordan, Serena Williams Team to Give HBCU Students $1M
