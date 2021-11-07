Paula Patton Talks New Series ‘Sacrifice’ & Why She Doesn’t Identify As Biracial | WATCH

*Actress Paula Patton was a guest on SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show” and spoke about her latest role in the BET+ series ‘Sacrifice’ and opened up about race and why she does not identify as biracial.

“I was really excited to work with BET,” Patton told Cane. “It’s been an incredible experience, unlike anything else I’ve ever had… It’s more like a family and they have come through and supported me in a way that has a different quality to it. It’s hard to put your finger on, but I feel very grateful to be a part of the BET family. What they’ve been doing, and what we want to continue to do, grow and expand — it’s going to make it a force to be reckoned with.”

Host Clay Cane referenced a 2010 quote from the actress: “’I find [the term] biracial offensive. It’s a way for people to separate themselves from African Americans, a way of saying, ‘I’m better than that.’” and said “when I heard you say that it resonated with me. What are your thoughts when you hear that quote later?”

Patton replied: “I feel the exact same way. That’s not to say that I don’t embrace my mother and everything that she’s brought to my life, but it was my mother who let me know, ‘The world is going see you as Black and that is who you are. So don’t have any questions about that. I’m very grateful for her. The politics of race in our country are such that when [some]one wants to make it very clear that they’re not Black, it’s a way to keep them separate from Black people. We know, we’ve had a long history in this country of that, of it not being popular to be Black, to be honest with you. I’ve always found that to be an offensive term. I’m Black and I embrace it, that’s my family.”

source: SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Clay Cane Show’

