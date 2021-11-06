Saturday, November 6, 2021
Keefe D: Reputed Southside Crip Peddles New BIGGIE Conspiracy Targeting DJ Quik | WATCH

*Keefe D, a reputed Southside Crip and uncle of the man many believe killed Tupac Shakur, has been running his mouth lately.

Well, if you’ve been covering this hip-hop thing for as long as we have, you’ll realize that even those who claim to adhere to the street code of silence will be the first ones to open their mouth and start yapping once they feel enough time has passed for them to avoid repercussions.

Recently (in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue) he suggested that rapper/producer DJ Quik had something to do with the death of Notorious B.I.G. and even went so far as to say he set BIG up.

Former Death Row artist Jewell had been accused of being involved. However, ol’ boy is pointing to Quik and DJ Theo as suspects. But why?

“People be saying that she set him up and [stuff] like that,” Keefe says of Jewell. “That’s what the streets be saying, but I don’t think Jewell would do that. Me myself, I think Theo and them did ’em. Theo, the DJ dude, that’s who I think done him, in my true opinion. Him and Quik, that’s what I think.”

“I just think the set-up went down in that type of way,” Keefe says. “But I don’t think homegirl did it ’cause Puff told me that they was there to sign with his label.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Multiple Deaths – Many Injuries at Rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival | VIDEO

Notorious BIG - DJ Quik (Getty)
Notorious BIG – DJ Quik (Getty)

“He showed up with them dudes, them Blood dudes,” Keefe says of Quik. “My homies was out and was like, ‘Them ni**as are here.’ I went and relayed the messages to [Puffy] that DJ Quik and the dude Theo—he was a radio personality back then—was down there with them dudes. That’s where the sh*t went down.”

“Like I say, if we would’ve left with them. We had about seven or eight cars, we would’ve lined up with ’em, and no way in hell nobody would’ve gotten away. We were strapped up. Everybody had a strap so it would’ve been some sh*t I think he would still be here if they wouldn’t had called us off.”

It’s funny how the only thing that cultural and artistic nobodies have to do to remain relevant is have a Biggie/Tupac conspiracy theory to peddle. We ain’t buyin’ it and neither should you.

