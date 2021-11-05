HBCU Buzz: Luke Lawal Presents the 2021 HBCU Top 30 Under 30|PHOTOS

*HBCU Buzz announces its 2021 HBCU Top 30 Under 30 honorees, which honors some of the most talented young individuals in the HBCU community. The highly anticipated annual program recognizes young professionals who have made noticeable contributions to their markets.

“We’re thrilled to spotlight this year’s honorees as it reflects a great diversity of HBCU graduates in our community” said HBCU Buzz Founder & CEO Luke Lawal. “Each year, the Top 30 Under 30 are selected based on their exemplary devotion to their alma mater and impressive achievements to build a better future.”

Founded in 2011, HBCU Buzz has grown its reputation as a media publication and full-service marketing agency with an impactful and vast growing social media platform. Through its connection to each Black campus and a commitment to amplifying Black excellence especially in the world of academia, HBCU Buzz recognizes historically Black colleges and universities’ finest.

As the company has grown, the HBCU Top 30 Under 30 has spotlighted over 200 leaders in industry sectors that include entrepreneurs, media correspondents, attorneys, educators, health professionals, athletes and more.

The 2021 HBCU Top 30 Under 30 Recipients Include:

Randolph Ross Jr. , North Carolina A&T University

Rajah Caruth , Winston Salem State University

Nia Page , Spelman College

Terayle Hill , Clark Atlanta University

Victor Solomon , North Carolina A&T University

Quanera Haye s , Livingstone College

Ezinne Kalu , Savannah State University

Camerron Kyle Dexter Dangerfield , Alabama A&M University

Trevor Stewart , North Carolina A&T University

Mike Hamilton , Howard University

Jasmine Butler , Bowie State University

John T. Rose , Hampton University

Mike Carney , Howard University

Chidi Okezie , Hampton University

Jahliel Thurman , Virginia State University

Sidnee Michelle Douyon , Howard University

Taylor Johnson , South Carolina State University

Maya Allen , Howard University

Alexandria Washington , Florida A&M University

Gregory Tyrone Wright Jr. , Bowie State University

Charlyne Smith , Coppin State University

Dr. DeVonte D. Johnson , Tennessee State University

Candace Chambers , Jackson State University

Mulbe Marcellus Dillard IV , Florida A&M University

Tamerras Leonard , Texas Southern University

Tahir Murray , Howard University

Jeremy Peaches , Prairie View A&M University

Ernest Holmes , Morehouse College

Charity Croff , Wiley College

Darius Leonard , South Carolina State University

ABOUT HBCU BUZZ

HBCU Buzz is owned by parent company, L&Company. HBCU Buzz delivers HBCU news, insights and editorials from the Black College community. Since 2011, HBCU Buzz has been a resource for prospective & current students and alumni. We are on a mission to amplify the Black college experience, articulate stories of HBCU achievement, challenges, opportunities, & developments, and advocate for students, alumni and the legacy of these historic institutions. The Buzz Team is composed of HBCU students and alumni from diverse educational backgrounds. Our team partners with millennial influencers thought leaders and diverse content creators to advance our mission of amplification, articulation, and advocacy.

