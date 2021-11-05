EUR Film Review: ‘Eternals’ Has All the Bells and Whistles | VIDEO

*“Eternals,” directed by Chloé Zhao, has all the bells and whistles but fail to deliver the goods. “Eternals” has a great cast, dazzling optics, and a worthy humanitarian storyline but its 157 minutes is short on exuberance. The least exciting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), “Eternals” will no doubt reflect rabid fan appeal at the box office. The glitz and salvation talk on the big screen is a big draw. I must admit, though, I find the monsters unique and exciting.

The “Eternals” initial premise is right out of the “Star Trek” playbook, namely the Prime Directive. The Eternals were not to interfere with mortals. But then the humans screwed up and in order to save humanity, the “Eternals” had to intervene.

In the convoluted “Eternals” storyline, Celestials are an ancient race of near omnipotent beings that foster the growth of life in the universe. They created the immortal Eternals. They imbued them with supernatural abilities to hunt Deviants, ferocious creatures that feed off life’s energy. The Eternals were sent to Earth at the dawn of civilization in Mesopotamia to stop the Deviants from devouring humanity.

One of the Eternals rising above the cacophony of noise in “Eternals” is Angelina Jolie (Thena), and it’s great to see Angie back in her element as superhero. Jolie took on villains as Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider,” kicked butt in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” and took on high powered spies in “Salt.”

Although most of the heroes and villains in Marvel Comics’ Eternals are obscure characters, Thena is no exception. However, Thena made her first appearance in the comic’s fifth issue and has been a central character ever since. Suffice to say, Thena is one of MCU’s oldest heroes.

Thena and all the Eternals are now in theaters exclusively. Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree, and Kumail Nanjiani also star in “Eternals.”

