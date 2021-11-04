Spokane Father Murders Daughter’s Boyfriend After Selling Her Into Sex Trafficking [VIDEO]

*When a Washington state father learned that his juvenile daughter had been sex trafficked in the Seattle area, he took matters into his own hands when tipped off that her boyfriend was responsible.

The girl’s father, John Eisenman, 60, killed his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend after he “obtained information” that the teenager sold her into a sex trafficking ring, NBC News reports.

The boyfriend’s remains were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned car in Spokane last month, police said in a press release Monday.



Investigators believe the victim was killed in November 2020, the same month Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter, police said.

He reportedly confronted the boyfriend at a location in Airway Heights.

“During that encounter Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,” police said. “After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.”

Here’s more from USA Today:

After the victim’s death, police said Eisenman drove and left the vehicle, with the body still inside, in a remote area in a northern part of Spokane County. The car remained there for nearly a year until someone who police said was not aware of a body in the car moved the car in October to the location police found it at. Authorities said Sorensen’s body, which was zip-tied and had tape over his mouth according to the Spokesman-Review, was only discovered after people began to rummage through the unlocked car and take items from it.