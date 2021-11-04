Joseph B. Hill Was Fired by Texas Hospital for ‘Being TOO Sensitive About Race Issues’

*A #Houston, #Texas hospital fired its newly-hired vice president, chief equity, diversity, and inclusion officer four days before his first day on the job — for being “too sensitive” about issues of race, according to documents obtained by #NBCNews.

#JosephBHill, who is Black, was sent a two-sentence email revoking his offer for the open position at #MemorialHermannHealthSystem in July despite sailing through over a dozen interviews in a six-week span.

“We regret to inform you that we are rescinding the offer of employment dated July 21, 2021,” read the email obtained by NBC News, sent to Hill from Memorial Hermann’s vice president of human resources #LoriKnowles. “We appreciate your interest in the position and wish you much success going forward.”

Hill was informed two weeks later by his lawyer, #MarkJOberti, that Memorial Hermann reversed its decision. The hospital concluded he “was not a good fit” for the company, in part because he was “too sensitive about race issues.”

Other reasons for the short-notice firing included inquiries Hill made about receiving a larger relocation budget and hiring staff for his team, as well as his decision to rent a luxury car and charge it to the company.

“The reasons they listed were just as shocking as rescinding the offer,” Hill said, adding that the claims were “false and nonsensical” and “they didn’t even contact me to discuss their so-called issues.”

