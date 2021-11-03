Watch Myla Hill, Daughter of Grant Hill and Tamia, Get Submission Win in MMA Debut

*Myla Hill made her amateur mixed martial arts debut on Friday, Oct. in Lakeland, Florida and secured the “W” in front of her proud parents, former NBA star Grant Hill and R&B singer Tamia.

The 19-year-old made her debut against Jenna Loza at Rival Fight League: Halloween Havoc. She wasted no time getting the fight to the ground after landing a right hand, and ending up in full mount. She dropped a series of punches and was able to lock in a tight rear-naked choke to force the very quick tap in the opening round.

Watch the video of the fight below, courtesy of Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams, who shared the footage with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

This is Myla Hill. She is 19. She just won her amateur MMA debut in Lakeland, Fla. She is also the daughter of basketball legend @realgranthill33. Incredible. (🎥 @mcarterwilliams) pic.twitter.com/teoYJEpEg9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2021

Hill paid tribute to his daughter in a sweet tweet expressing his “awe” following her debut.