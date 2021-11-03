Wednesday, November 3, 2021
HomeNews
News

Jodie Turner-Smith and Husband Joshua Jackson Star in J.Crew Holiday Campaign [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Jodie Turner-Smith
CREDIT: J CREW

*Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson star in a new holiday ad for J.Crew that finds them opening presents and kissing under a mistletoe. 

At the end of the ad, the adorable couple says: “Get together. Get creative.”

Watch the new campaign via the Instagram video below.

READ MORE: Joshua Jackson Reveals Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed to Him on New Year’s Eve [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J.Crew (@jcrew)

“Tree trimming is big in our house. The bigger the tree, the better,” Jackson said, adding that “no holiday is complete without colcannon — Irish mashed potatoes with kale and onion.”

Turner-Smith noted that she “always plans matching pajamas for the holidays.”

“Bonus points for ugly sweaters. Not even the dogs are exempt!” she added.

“The best present was the first time he told me he loved me, right before Thanksgiving,” she said.

The couple wed in 2019 and welcomed their first baby, a daughter, back in April 2020

Turner-Smith opened up about their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, saying: “I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving.”

She added, “We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”

Jackson revealed over the summer his Turner-Smith proposed to him on New Year’s Eve.

Jackson, best known for starring on “Dawson’s Creek,” appeared on “The Tonight Show” in July and told host Jimmy Fallon that it was the “Queen & Slim” star who popped the question.

“She asked me, yeah—on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her,” he explained.

Previous articleTMI Will Smith TMI! – In New Memoir Actor Contemplated KILLING His Father
Next article‘Looks Like Me and Shaq Had a Baby’: Charles Barkley Suggests Zion Williamson ‘Get In Shape’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO