Jodie Turner-Smith and Husband Joshua Jackson Star in J.Crew Holiday Campaign [WATCH]

*Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson star in a new holiday ad for J.Crew that finds them opening presents and kissing under a mistletoe.

At the end of the ad, the adorable couple says: “Get together. Get creative.”

“Tree trimming is big in our house. The bigger the tree, the better,” Jackson said, adding that “no holiday is complete without colcannon — Irish mashed potatoes with kale and onion.”

Turner-Smith noted that she “always plans matching pajamas for the holidays.”

“Bonus points for ugly sweaters. Not even the dogs are exempt!” she added.

“The best present was the first time he told me he loved me, right before Thanksgiving,” she said.

The couple wed in 2019 and welcomed their first baby, a daughter, back in April 2020.

Turner-Smith opened up about their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, saying: “I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving.”

She added, “We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”

Jackson revealed over the summer his Turner-Smith proposed to him on New Year’s Eve.

Jackson, best known for starring on “Dawson’s Creek,” appeared on “The Tonight Show” in July and told host Jimmy Fallon that it was the “Queen & Slim” star who popped the question.

“She asked me, yeah—on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her,” he explained.