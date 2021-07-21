Joshua Jackson Reveals Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed to Him on New Year’s Eve [WATCH]

*Actor Joshua Jackson has revealed that his wife Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to him on New Year’s Eve.

Jackson, best known for starring on “Dawson’s Creek,” appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Monday and told host Jimmy Fallon that it was the “Queen & Slim” star who popped the question.

“She asked me, yeah—on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her,” he explained.

Fallon then asked if she asked out of the blue, to which the “Dr. Death” star responded, “There was like a preamble. There was a lead-up to it.”

Watch him tell it via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith Reacts to Racist Backlash Over Her Portraying Queen Anne Boleyn

Jackson admitted that he did not know Jodi was going to ask him the big question.

“I did not know, but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made,” he said.

Jodi previously revealed she had a teenage crush on her now-husband. When asked by W. Magazine who her first love was, the actress said “It was Pacey from ‘Dawson’s Creek!’ I was a very young teenager,” Turner-Smithy told the outlet.

“Pacey” is one of the main characters in the popular TV show “Dawson Creek,” and was played by Jackson. The series, which ran on The WB network from 1998-2003, also starred Katie Holmes, James Van Der Been, Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps.

In the clip below, Jodi talks about how she and her hubby.