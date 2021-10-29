Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeNews
News

Pharrell Williams Shares Rare Photo of Son Rocket from Egypt Trip

By Ny MaGee
0

Pharrell
Pharrell Williams Shares Rare Family Photo with Wife Helen Lasichanh and Son Rocket from Egypt Trip / Instagram

*Pharrell Williams recently shared a rare family photo with wife Helen Lasichanh and their 12-year-old son Rocket Ayer

As reported by People, Williams explained the meaning of Rocket’s name to Oprah Winfrey in 2014. “Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Rocket Love,’ Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man,’ and Herbie Hancock’s ‘Rocket,’ ” he said at the time. “All of my favorite musicians.”

“In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend,” Williams added.

Williams and Lasichanh welcomed a set of triplets in January 2017. 

“I’m just enjoying my family, so it’s good,” Williams told PEOPLE in 2018. “We make time. We carve out time for ourselves, but we also love it, too. We love being with the babies. It’s crazy. And all of my babies are creative — we have to protect that.”

READ MORE: Pharrell Williams Pulls ‘Something in the Water’ Festival Out of Virginia Beach Due to City’s ‘Toxic Energy’ 

Pharrell-Williams
Getty

In related news, Pharrell recently announced that he is pulling his Something in the Water music festival from his hometown of Virginia Beach following the police killing of his cousin by a local police officer earlier this year. The move comes after two years of COVID-related cancellations.

Williams fired off a letter to city manager Patrick Duhaney noting that Virginia Beach has been “run by and with toxic energy” for “far too long.”

“The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, Donovon Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2,” Williams wrote in a letter, referring to the 12 people who died in a 2019 mass shooting at a local municipal building.

“Until the gatekeepers and the powers-that-be consider the citizens and the consumer base, and no longer view the idea of human rights for all as a controversial idea… I don’t have any problems with the city, but I realize the city hasn’t valued my proposed solutions, either,” he wrote.

Previous articleChance the Rapper Admits He Has a ‘Lot of Dark Days’ and Suffers from ‘PTSD’ [WATCH]
Next articleTessa Thompson, Ruth Negga Explore ‘Joy and Safety’ of Colorism in Neflix Drama ‘Passing’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Families Agree to $88M Settlement Over Mother Emanuel Massacre | VIDEO

Social Heat

‘Optics Don’t Look Great’: Porsha Williams About Relationship with Simon Guobadia⁠

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband) is Engaged to Sharina Hudson

Social Heat

Delonte West is A Drunken Mess in Police Video – Claims He’s Better Than LeBron James | VIDEO

Social Heat

CVS Investigation Looks At Complaint by Tammy Rivera That She was Racially Profiled | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO