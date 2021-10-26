*“I wanted to give a little something of who I am,” said Tony Hightower, established R&B/Soul/Jazz singer, songwriter, actor, drummer and producer, about his sophomore album “Legacy.” “They know me from (stage) plays or my R&B history. I want to bring them over to my Jazz with songs that are recognizable.”

The Hightower “Legacy” project has him putting a Jazz twist to hits from other genres superbly. “Legacy” offers covers to such hits as Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Can’t Hide Love,” Al Green’s “Love & Happiness” and Al Jarreau’s “I Need You.”

“I always loved Jazz, so this is a natural progression…it was going to happen,” Tony added. “Unfortunately in Atlanta there is not a Jazz scene…not like in New York and New Orleans…but I welcome the challenge.”

Tony Hightower’s mother began the Hightower singing legacy as a Blues/Jazz vocalist with a residency at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. He started his own legacy in entertainment as a drummer at 14 years-old and was a member of a Neo-Soul group called 4.0 as T-Bone. They toured for five years after high school. He has a long history as a stage-play artist performing in Tyler Perry plays, then as an actor in Tyler Perry films and television series. You may have even heard Tony as a voice-over actor for Coca-Cola, Kroger and Georgia Lottery.

As a Jazz vocalist Hightower has performed at the Atlanta Jazz Festival, the Velvet Note and Piedmont Park Candlelight Series. His credits as a producer include projects for Outkast, Goody Mob and Lionel Richie. The Tony Hightower “Legacy” album is released November 5, 2021. His debut was titled “The New Standard.”

“I like cool men, like Nat King Cole. That’s needed now,” he pointed out. “I like flexibility, like in Jazz.”

