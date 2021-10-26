Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Porsha Williams’ Family Has Questions About Her Engagement in Trailer for New Show [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Porsha Williams and her sudden engagement to Simon Guobadia will be explored on her new reality show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters.”

As reported by PEOPLE, the new limited series premiers Nov. 28 on Bravo and will see Porsha’s family members offering their “unfiltered opinions” on her love life. 

Check out a teaser clip below to see the family’s reaction when Porsha tells them that she will be Simon’s “fourth wife.”

READ MORE: Porsha Williams Says it’s Time for Her to Move on from ‘RHOA’ – Yeah, She’s Out

“I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages did not work,” one of Porsha’s loved ones asks, while another relative says, “I had to find out about Simon on TV.”

Porsha admits “the optics don’t look great.”

“People don’t have all the facts,” she adds.

Williams previously revealed that she is planning three weddings with Guobadia. Most recently, she purchased him an engagement ring from Tiffany & Co. 

Back in May, Williams explained during an episode of “Dish Nation” that she and Simon are planning three weddings. The first ceremony will be a native law and custom ceremony, as reported by MadameNoire. They are also planning a traditional American wedding and one at a home Guobadia owns in another country.

“He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” Williams told her co-hosts at the time. 

Porsha and Simon first went public with their relationship in May, the same time that they announced their engagement.

The wedding is set to take place sometime in 2022.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

