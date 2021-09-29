Porsha Williams Buys Fiance An Engagement Ring from Tiffany & Co. [VIDEO]

*”Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams previously revealed that she is planning three weddings with her boo thang Simon Guobadia. Most recently, she purchased him an engagement ring from Tiffany & Co.

Here’s more from Essence:

While hanging out with BFF and RHOA regular Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi (whose birthday they were all celebrating), video was captured of Simon trying on a beautiful band and Porsha handing over her American Express card at the Tiffany & Co. shop in Las Vegas to pay for it. After telling the associate “Whatever he wants!” she got emotional, tearing up on camera.

“I said yes and so did he !!!” she shared with her followers in a caption for one of the clips. “Yes we both are professing our love and reminded every time we look down at our left hand that thus [sic] is a promise and love that will last a lifetime !! We will be husband and wife and I can’t freaking wait! Love you Pooh!!”

Watch the moment via the Instagram clip below.

READ MORE: Porsha Williams is Planning Three Weddings with Fiancé Simon Guobadia [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams 🧿 (@porsha4real)

Back in May, Williams explained during an episode of “Dish Nation” that she and Simon are planning three weddings. The first ceremony will be a native law and custom ceremony, as reported by MadameNoire. They are also planning a traditional American wedding and one at a home Guobadia owns in another country.

“He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” Williams told her co-hosts at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams 🧿 (@porsha4real)

Porsha and Simon first went public with their relationship in May, the same time that they announced their engagement.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The wedding is slated to take place sometime in 2022.