Porsha Williams Says it’s Time for Her to Move on from ‘RHOA’ – Yeah, She’s Out

By Fisher Jack
Porsha Williams (instagram)
*Just days after Cynthia Bailey announced that she is leaving “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” Porsha Williams just revealed that she is also doing the same.

The reality star took to instgram this Thursday morning and said, “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

She added, “I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show. I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.”

