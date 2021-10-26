Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Gil Ribertson’s AAFCA 2021/2022 Awards Date & Voting Timeline Set

By Fisher Jack
Gil Robertson (2020 AAFCA screenshot)
Gil Robertson  / Photo: EURweb

*LOS ANGELES – The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will announce winners of the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film on Jan. 17,2022, it was announced today by AAFCA President and co-founder, Gil Robertson. An in-person celebration will follow on March 2. The critics’ organization will announce its annual “top 10” list on Dec. 8.

The AAFCA Awards recognizes outstanding achievement in film in the following competitive categories:

Best Film
Best Director
Best Screenplay
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Breakout Performance
Breakout Director
Best Animated Film
Best Independent Film
Best Foreign Film
Best Documentary Film
Best Song
Best Short Film

aafcaSubmissions are open now. The deadline to screen films and/or provide screeners to the AAFCA membership for awards consideration is Dec. 3, 2021.  Additional honorary awards to be presented at the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards will be announced later this year and include the AAFCA Stanley Kramer Award and the AAFCA Cinema Vanguard Award.

13th Annual AAFCA Awards Voting Timeline
Dec. 3 Screening / Screener Deadline
Dec. 8 Top 10 Films Announced
Jan. 17 Winners Announced
March 2 13th Annual AAFCA Awards

For more information on the AAFCA Awards and the organization’s other programs and activities, visit http://AAFCA.com.

ABOUT AAFCA
Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts, while representing multiple mediums – including print, TV, radio broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. As a non-profit organization, AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.

