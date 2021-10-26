*LOS ANGELES – The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will announce winners of the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film on Jan. 17,2022, it was announced today by AAFCA President and co-founder, Gil Robertson. An in-person celebration will follow on March 2. The critics’ organization will announce its annual “top 10” list on Dec. 8.

The AAFCA Awards recognizes outstanding achievement in film in the following competitive categories:

Best Film

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Breakout Performance

Breakout Director

Best Animated Film

Best Independent Film

Best Foreign Film

Best Documentary Film

Best Song

Best Short Film

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Students at Howard University Protest Mold, Rats in Campus Dorms [VIDEO]

Submissions are open now. The deadline to screen films and/or provide screeners to the AAFCA membership for awards consideration is Dec. 3, 2021. Additional honorary awards to be presented at the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards will be announced later this year and include the AAFCA Stanley Kramer Award and the AAFCA Cinema Vanguard Award.

13th Annual AAFCA Awards Voting Timeline

Dec. 3 Screening / Screener Deadline

Dec. 8 Top 10 Films Announced

Jan. 17 Winners Announced

March 2 13th Annual AAFCA Awards

For more information on the AAFCA Awards and the organization’s other programs and activities, visit http://AAFCA.com.

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts, while representing multiple mediums – including print, TV, radio broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. As a non-profit organization, AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.