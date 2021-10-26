*It looks like #DelonteWest is still battling his demons after the former basketball player was seen going on a drunken rant last week.

During a run-in with police on October 19th in #BoyntonBeach, FL, West was slurring his words and holding two open containers of alcohol. West began his bizarre rant when officers ordered him on the ground and turned on their body cameras.

“N—-, I was better than LeBron James. I’m better than Jordan. I was the best n—- to play every sport. Shut the f— up!” the 38-year-old proclaimed.

In recent months, West has been praised for the progress he’d made with his sobriety. However, it appears that he has had a setback. His struggles with mental illness and drug abuse have plagued his post-NBA life. Last year, he was checked into a rehab center and appeared to be getting back on track.

In addition to his basketball comments, West repeatedly cursed at officers and hurled homophobic slurs such as the f-word. He also claimed to be Jesus Christ and the President of the United States…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: J Balvin Apologizes For Walking Black Women Like Dogs in ‘Perra’ Music Video [WATCH]