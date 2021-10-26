Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Delonte West is A Drunken Mess in Police Video – Claims He’s Better Than LeBron James | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Delonte West mugshot
Delonte West mugshot

*It looks like #DelonteWest is still battling his demons after the former basketball player was seen going on a drunken rant last week.

During a run-in with police on October 19th in #BoyntonBeach, FL, West was slurring his words and holding two open containers of alcohol. West began his bizarre rant when officers ordered him on the ground and turned on their body cameras.

“N—-, I was better than LeBron James. I’m better than Jordan. I was the best n—- to play every sport. Shut the f— up!” the 38-year-old proclaimed.

In recent months, West has been praised for the progress he’d made with his sobriety. However, it appears that he has had a setback. His struggles with mental illness and drug abuse have plagued his post-NBA life. Last year, he was checked into a rehab center and appeared to be getting back on track.

In addition to his basketball comments, West repeatedly cursed at officers and hurled homophobic slurs such as the f-word. He also claimed to be Jesus Christ and the President of the United States…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: J Balvin Apologizes For Walking Black Women Like Dogs in ‘Perra’ Music Video [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleDeath of Jelani Day Ruled a Drowning, Coroner Finds
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO