*Jody Watley releases a special collection of Alex Di Ciò Dance/Club remixes of some of her signature hits. Alex Di Ciò is a world renowned producer, songwriter, and remixer.

Watley, the Grammy-winning, trendsetting pioneer in music, video, and fashion new dance remix album entitled, Renderings includes the anthem, Not A Single Day Goes By.

The much-anticipated album also includes remixes of popular songs from critically acclaimed electro soul collections “The Makeover” and “Midnight Lounge” – these are songs worthy to be given a fresh listen by those who may have missed them.

Inspired by the art of Shawn West and remixes by Alex Di Ciò, Renderings, the mini collection of dance mixes is now globally available on all social media platforms via the Avid Music label imprint.

The innovative artist/music maker was asked about her new project, “Renderings.” Below, she shares her thoughts.

Can you share with us about the creative process behind your latest album?

JW: One of the definitions of a rendering is an interpretation or translation of art – that’s what I thought about as I listened to Alex’s mixes that he was inspired to do on songs from my songs such as The Makeover and Midnight Lounge projects as looking at the art Shawn did for Instagram which I immediately thought would be a cool piece of music artwork in a cover.

Is this your first time working with Alex Di Ciò?

JW: No – Alex has contributed to all of my recent Top 5 U.K. Soul Chart releases.

What are your thoughts about social media?

JW: What I realize about being on social media is that people discover and rediscover things all the time – something is always new to someone seeing or hearing anything for the first time. It’s also important to continue to be inspired and it may come in the most unexpected ways and sources.

Can you share with us about your new anthem, Not A Single Day Goes By?

JW: The new anthem, Not A Single Day Goes By featuring Levi Seacer formerly of Prince’s NPG had been on my mind with so much loss of life and it being a song in remembrance of those who are no longer with us, sent to Alex to put his touch on it – so here we are!

