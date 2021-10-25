Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

Torrei Hart Opens Up About Her Ex Kevin Hart Moving On With Another Family

By Ny MaGee
0

Kevin Hart, Ex-Wife Torrei

Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife, Torrei Hart recently dished with “The Real” about bouncing back from her divorce to the superstar comedian and watching him move on with his new family. 

The former couple tied the knot in 2003 and finalized their divorce in 2011. They share two kids. Hart married his second wife, Eniko Parrish, in 2016 after seven years of dating, and they also share two children. 

“I went through a breakthrough, and let me tell you; it’s not like it was all peaches and cream because it wasn’t. I mean, there was times where I was like ‘God I don’t want to be here anymore.’ Because the divorce was very public, and I also had to watch him move on with a whole ‘nother woman and a whole ‘nother family,” she said.

Kevin and Torrei were ultimately able to navigate to a palace where they now peacefully co-parent. 

READ MORE: Torrei Hart (Kevin’s Ex) Explains Why She Kept His Name | WATCH

torrei hart
Torrei Hart

“So I made a decision to stay happy. I made a decision to move on all the way forward; let the past be the past start on my new journey … So that’s when I decided to have the breakthrough,” she said. 

Torrei found their separation particularly challenging because of Kevin’s public cheating scandal. She turned to spiritual teacher Iyanla Vanzant for therapy after the divorce. 

“Before the breakthrough, I did hit a rough patch, and like I said before, me and Kevin are friends. I reached out to him for help, and he put me in touch with Iyanla Vanzant, who became my personal therapist … That’s part of the reason why I am having this big breakthrough.”

Torrei appeared on “The Real” to promote her new podcast titled “Breakin’ Thru with Torrei,” and share details about her experience as a divorced, single mother.

“We made a conscious decision to make sure that we want healthy, happy children. So it’s about our kids. It is not about us. I mean, us didn’t work out, but that don’t mean we gon’ to have our kids all in crazy situations and seeing mom and dad going through things,” said the 43-year-old.

Previous articleD.C. Assistant Police Chief Was Told to ‘Have an Abortion or Be Fired’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO