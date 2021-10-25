Torrei Hart Opens Up About Her Ex Kevin Hart Moving On With Another Family

Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife, Torrei Hart recently dished with “The Real” about bouncing back from her divorce to the superstar comedian and watching him move on with his new family.

The former couple tied the knot in 2003 and finalized their divorce in 2011. They share two kids. Hart married his second wife, Eniko Parrish, in 2016 after seven years of dating, and they also share two children.

“I went through a breakthrough, and let me tell you; it’s not like it was all peaches and cream because it wasn’t. I mean, there was times where I was like ‘God I don’t want to be here anymore.’ Because the divorce was very public, and I also had to watch him move on with a whole ‘nother woman and a whole ‘nother family,” she said.

Kevin and Torrei were ultimately able to navigate to a palace where they now peacefully co-parent.

“So I made a decision to stay happy. I made a decision to move on all the way forward; let the past be the past start on my new journey … So that’s when I decided to have the breakthrough,” she said.

Torrei found their separation particularly challenging because of Kevin’s public cheating scandal. She turned to spiritual teacher Iyanla Vanzant for therapy after the divorce.

“Before the breakthrough, I did hit a rough patch, and like I said before, me and Kevin are friends. I reached out to him for help, and he put me in touch with Iyanla Vanzant, who became my personal therapist … That’s part of the reason why I am having this big breakthrough.”

Torrei appeared on “The Real” to promote her new podcast titled “Breakin’ Thru with Torrei,” and share details about her experience as a divorced, single mother.

“We made a conscious decision to make sure that we want healthy, happy children. So it’s about our kids. It is not about us. I mean, us didn’t work out, but that don’t mean we gon’ to have our kids all in crazy situations and seeing mom and dad going through things,” said the 43-year-old.