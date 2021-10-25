Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

Bill Maher Defends Dave Chappelle: ‘Everyone Needs to Chill the F*ck Out’

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Bill Maher addressed the Dave Chappelle controversy over his new Netflix special “The Closer.”

Maher reacted to the backlash over Chappelle’s new stand-up show during Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher.” The host defended the comedian, telling all the critics to chill out.

“What the f*ck was that reaction?” Maher asked in his opening monologue. “Everyone needs to Netflix and chill the fuck out on this one.”

“Really? Dave’s special is offensive but not the show where the Koreans murder each other for money?” Maher continued, referring to Netflix’s popular “Squid Game” series. “I think people jump to conclusions, people haven’t seen it. Just because people call Dave ‘transphobic’ doesn’t mean that he is. Also, Larry? Not a real cable guy.”

Maher went on to note that “We can’t be afraid to speak in America.”

“Now, I’m Team Dave, but that doesn’t mean I’m anti-trans,” Maher explained. “We can have two thoughts in our head at the same time. Am I right about that?”

READ MORE: Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Admits He ‘Screwed Up’ When Defending Dave Chappelle’s New Special

Fellow comedian Jon Stewart has also offered his support to Chappelle after the comic was harassed by male-to-female transgenders over jokes about them in “The Closer.”

“He’s one of my favorite people on the planet …” Stewart told TMZ. “I know his intention is never hurtful. Like, he’s just not that type of person.”

Damon Wayans appears to have nothing but praise for Chappelle’s new Netflix special, telling TMZ that Dave “freed the slaves” — referring to comics who are too afraid to touch on some of the topics that Chappelle tackles in “The Closer.”

Wayans also called Chappelle the van Gogh of comedy. 

We previously reported that Ted Sarandos, co-CEO at Netflix, addressed the criticism in a company memo sent to staffers earlier this month, Sarandos said the Chappelle’s special isn’t “designed to incite hate or violence” and noted that “artistic freedom” is measured differently in stand-up comedy.

Previous articleFreeway Mourns Death of Daughter a Year After Losing Son: ‘This Pain Is Unimaginable’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO