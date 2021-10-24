*A’ight, so, boom…we all knew that Zaire Wade, son of NBA icon, Utah Jazz part-owner and arguably third or fourth best shooting guard in NBA history, Dwyane Wade, was being tracked as a basketball player from the time he was born.

News of the 19-year-old foregoing college basketball to jump to the NBA G-League, on the Salt Lake City Stars nonetheless, is somewhat unexpected.

Zaire was ranked as a three-star combo guard and chose to attend Brewster Academy in New Hampshire for a post-grad year while looking over options (or PERHAPS hoping he got better offers from bigger basketball programs).

Not for nothing? Not for NOTHING at all, but Zaire could stand to play collegiate basketball for two more years. He isn’t particularly great at anything. Is he a good basketball player? I mean, yeah. He can shoot, sometimes. He can get to the basket, sometimes. He can score with a hand in his face, sometimes. Has shown the ability to play above the rim, sometimes.

You see what we’re getting at here? Sometimes he looks great. At Sierra Canyon he was under an unusual amount of pressure, both as the son of an NBA superstar AND because some of his teammates were also son’s of NBA superstars or were just flat out better than him.

The caveat being that being in a professional setting, around players and coaches who are professionals and ONLY work in basketball, has been known to work wonders for players. But it won’t make him grow, and six-foot-three, 176 pounds with questionable range doesn’t translate well.

But we wish him all the luck in the world.

(What? Harsh, yeah. But it’s nothing compared to how Twitter’s gonna do him the first time he turns the ball over or misses an easy shot.)