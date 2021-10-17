Sunday, October 17, 2021
Gabby Union Once Wanted to be A Video Vixen & Auditioned for Tupac – She Had Low Self-Esteem | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Gabrielle Union attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
*Before joining the casts of our favorite TV shows and movies, Gabrielle Union had her eyes set on becoming a highly sought-after video vixen.

In a new interview, the 48-year-old author explains that initially, she did not want to act but instead had a desire to become a successful video girl. In an effort to pay for college, Gabrielle Union says she took an internship at a talent agency. She said,

“So I got this internship in my last year of school, and I was like the office gofer, help, or whatever, and I worked in the kids department. So we were working with Hayden Panetierre and Jessica Biel and Shane West and all of those young child actors. I’d talk to their parents and managers and whatnot, and when my internship ended, they were like, ‘Would you ever consider being our client and us representing you.” Union shared she was hesitant due to low self-esteem and instead was very determined to become the next big-time video vixen. She added,

“Mind you, I had such low self-esteem, I wanted to be a video h** so bad. That’s all I wanted. I didn’t wanna be in movies, I didn’t wanna be in commercials, I wanted to be the chosen video h**.”

