*This weekend, HBO kicked off the final season of ‘Insecure’ with Insecure Fest in Los Angeles. The day, hosted by Crissle & Fran (Insecuritea Podcast) featured sounds by DJ R-Tistic, a local Black-owned marketplace and food vendors, surprise musical performances from Jazmine Sullivan, Schoolboy Q, Duckwrth, Flo Milli and Kamaiyah and an exclusive screening of the new season of ‘Insecure’.

The final season of INSECURE premieres exclusively on HBO on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

WHO: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, Leonard Robinson and Courtney Taylor from Insecure. As well as additional performers and guests Jazmine Sullivan, Schoolboy Q, Duckwrth, Flo Milli, Kamaiyah and Crissle & Fran (Insecuritea Podcast).

ABOUT INSECURE

The highly-acclaimed Insecure Block Party experience kicked off season one with an intimate daylong gathering in Brooklyn, NY. Held in the show’s setting of Inglewood, California, the season two premiere returned to show creator Issa Rae’s South LA roots, taking over a full city block for a full-day experience. Season three took the annual event to a new level with nearly 5,000 guests attending the InsecureFest block party that converted LAFC’s Soccer Stadium into a carnival-themed premiere experience. For the highly anticipated fourth season, the block party turned virtual during the pandemic, delivering a live Q&A with creator Issa Rae and cast, a DJ set by Zaytoven; a live watch party, and a post-episode live concert by rapper Jidenna via Instagram and Twitter to fans excited for the show to return after a one-year hiatus. Each year the event has featured incredible musical performances by artists like SZA, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz and Jorja Smith.

Starring NAACP Image Award winner and six-time Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award nominee Issa Rae, the series continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

The fifth season also stars series regulars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, Leonard Robinson and Courtney Taylor.

INSECURE was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

source: pr-dept.com