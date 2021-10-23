Saturday, October 23, 2021
HomeNewsCrime
Crime

Yaya Mayweather Facing 20 Years for Stabbing – Boyfriend (NBA YoungBoy) Granted Bail – But Still in Jail

By Fisher Jack
0

Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather’s 42nd Birthday Party at The Reserve on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

*Yaya Mayweather, as you may already know know, is Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. What you also may or may not know about her is that she is looking at some severe legal consequences because she allegedly stabbed someone.

As we reported, Yaya, 21, whose real name is Iyanna, was arrested last year in April after an alleged incident involving her boyfriend’s other baby mama.

That boyfriend is rapper NBA Youngboy and the other woman is Lapattra Jacobs who made the mistake of showing up at Youngboy’s Houston-area home while Miss Yaya was there and things allegedly went south.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NeNe Leakes Allegedly Choked Kim Zolciak-Biermann During RHOA Filming

Embed from Getty Images
The two women reportedly had an argument. Jacobs told Mayweather to leave, while Mayweather allegedly responded by saying she was Youngboy’s fiancee and that Jacobs should leave.

Mayweather and Jacobs ended up getting in a fight in the kitchen, with Mayweather allegedly charging at Jacobs with two knives and stabbing her. We’re not sure that it really matters, but Mayweather allegedly said the altercation began when Jacobs pulled her hair and ran into the kitchen.

Fast forward to now. Yaya Mayweather has a pretrial hearing scheduled for February 2022. She is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A crime like that is generally categorized as a second-degree matter and punishable by fines up to $10,000 and a prison sentence of two to 20 years in Texas. Under certain circumstances, such a crime can be charged as a first-degree felony assault, which carries a more severe punishment.

Embed from Getty Images
Wait! There’ MORE. Speaking of jail, Yaya’s baby daddy, NBA YoungBoy, is currently in jail in Louisiana as he awaits trial in his federal weapons case.  If you’re not up on his situation, YoungBoy was busted in Los Angeles back in March on a federal warrant, with the FBI taking him into custody using a K-9 unit after he allegedly attempted to evade a traffic stop. After the L.A. arrest, YoungBoy was transported to Louisiana and booked into a jail in St. Martin Parish, where he’s remained behind bars.

But there’s kinda good news for YoungBoy. The rapper’s attorneys informed TMZ that bail has finally been set for him, but he hasn’t yet been released. The judge gave him two options — put up $1.5 million worth of property or $500k cash.

Lawd hav’ mercy! So, so messy. To be continued …

Previous articlePig’s Kidney Successfully Transplanted in Human Patient⁠ by NYU Surgeons
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO