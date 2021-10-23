*Yaya Mayweather, as you may already know know, is Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. What you also may or may not know about her is that she is looking at some severe legal consequences because she allegedly stabbed someone.

As we reported, Yaya, 21, whose real name is Iyanna, was arrested last year in April after an alleged incident involving her boyfriend’s other baby mama.

That boyfriend is rapper NBA Youngboy and the other woman is Lapattra Jacobs who made the mistake of showing up at Youngboy’s Houston-area home while Miss Yaya was there and things allegedly went south.

The two women reportedly had an argument. Jacobs told Mayweather to leave, while Mayweather allegedly responded by saying she was Youngboy’s fiancee and that Jacobs should leave.

Mayweather and Jacobs ended up getting in a fight in the kitchen, with Mayweather allegedly charging at Jacobs with two knives and stabbing her. We’re not sure that it really matters, but Mayweather allegedly said the altercation began when Jacobs pulled her hair and ran into the kitchen.

Fast forward to now. Yaya Mayweather has a pretrial hearing scheduled for February 2022. She is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A crime like that is generally categorized as a second-degree matter and punishable by fines up to $10,000 and a prison sentence of two to 20 years in Texas. Under certain circumstances, such a crime can be charged as a first-degree felony assault, which carries a more severe punishment.

Wait! There’ MORE. Speaking of jail, Yaya’s baby daddy, NBA YoungBoy, is currently in jail in Louisiana as he awaits trial in his federal weapons case. If you’re not up on his situation, YoungBoy was busted in Los Angeles back in March on a federal warrant, with the FBI taking him into custody using a K-9 unit after he allegedly attempted to evade a traffic stop. After the L.A. arrest, YoungBoy was transported to Louisiana and booked into a jail in St. Martin Parish, where he’s remained behind bars.

But there’s kinda good news for YoungBoy. The rapper’s attorneys informed TMZ that bail has finally been set for him, but he hasn’t yet been released. The judge gave him two options — put up $1.5 million worth of property or $500k cash.

Lawd hav’ mercy! So, so messy. To be continued …