NeNe Leakes Allegedly Choked Kim Zolciak-Biermann During RHOA Filming

*A new book about Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise details how NeNe Leakes once choked out Kim Zolciak-Biermann when the cameras weren’t rolling.

The book titled, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It,” reveals that NeNe and Kim allegedly got into an argument that turned violent during season 2 but the cameras “missed the whole thing.”

“The arguments between Kim and NeNe were always next level. All season 2, they went back and forth, fighting and making up,” producer Carlos King said. “Then there was an incident that happened off-camera where NeNe allegedly tried to choke Kim in a Target parking lot.”

Former Housewife Shereé Whitfield said she witnessed the incident.

“They were at Atlantic Station. Kim and NeNe were waiting to film a scene shopping at a boutique,” she recalled. “But NeNe was upset because Kim had supposedly been talking about her behind her back at the A-List Awards.”

According to Whitfield, “They started arguing and NeNe went for Kim’s neck and was choking her,” Whitfield claimed. “She lunged at her twice. Kim ended up calling the police but dropped the charges. The cameras were inside the store, so they missed the whole thing.”

The two women continued to clash on the series until Zolciak-Biermann quit the show during season 5.

“As soon as you’re not getting along with NeNe, she has no need for you,” Whitfield said. “She throws you out.”

Former RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey noted that Zolciak-Biermann often took advantage of her white privilege on set by defyign production rules and refusing to film.

“Kim can be disrespectful as hell, that’s for sure,” she said in Not All Diamonds and Rosé. “And we all felt that because she was white, she wasn’t held to the same standards as we were.”