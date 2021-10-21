‘Rons Gone Wrong’ An Animated Tale of Friendship | Watch

*As the world continues to open up again, Hollywood is also starting to open up to red carpets and the world of premieres!

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the latest – with great fanfare. 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation held the premiere of this animated sci-fi movie at the El Captain Theater in Hollywood this week.



EUR was on the blue carpet to chat with some of the stars and creators of this family movie. The overall takeaway, was let’s not forget about true friendships, acceptance and forming bonds outside of social media, especially for young people, who often times are not only glued to their gadgets, but also defined by their social media “following.”

Barney, (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) wants to fit in at school so bad and the “it” item of his generation, is Bubble Bot, which his parents cannot really afford, but somehow, they make a way to get Barney this “must have” gadget, (voiced by Zach Galifianakis). Since Ron, is slightly damaged, he doesn’t follow the product’s algorithm when he’s connected and instead, actually forms a true friendship with Barney. This is bad for business. Really bad. But, good for adventures and new friendships and especially for Barney, who starts to learn the true meaning of friendship.

Galifianakis told EUR that the algorithm of friendship is “laughing. If they can make me laugh, that’s all I need.”

Sarah Miller, the director of the film said, “the point of the movie is there is no formula, you’ve just got to be open,” when asked about what makes a good friendship.

This movie will make you laugh and remind you of what’s important in life. Life is truly about finding your own path, forging your own unique friendships and valuing it all.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” opens in theaters Friday, October 22.

