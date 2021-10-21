Thursday, October 21, 2021
Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dies From COVID at Age 40

By Ny MaGee
Ricarlo-Flanagan-960x640
Ricarlo Flanagan / YouTube

*Comedian and actor Ricarlo Flanagan died from COVID-19 complications last week at age 40.

“Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being,” his representative told Variety. “Ricarlo will be greatly missed.”

Flanagan’s passing comes weeks after he called out NBA star Kyrie Irving for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” Flanagan tweeted out on Oct. 1. He then suggested the Brooklyn Nets player take some of his “chest pain and see how he feels.”

Flanagan’s family has launched a GoFundMe to cover burial costs. 

“Ricarlo Flanagan was a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing talents,” the family said. “He brought laughter to every room he walked in.”

Several comedians have hit up social media to react to Flanagan’s passing. 

“My heart is broken. I’ve known @FatherFlanagn for 10 years, from Ohio, he moved to LA after I did and was well on his way,” tweeted comedian Matt Rife. “One of the kindest people I’ve ever met and incredibly talented. I wish I could call you.”

“I just heard that Ricarlo Flanagan has passed. I don’t know details yet. Other than he was one of the funniest, kindest people I knew in this business,” comedian Steve Hofstetter tweeted. “I worked with him on so many things, hung with him so many times, and I will miss him so much. Just f***ing wrecked right now.”

Flanagan was a semi-finalist on “The Last Comic Standing” and also appeared in  “Insecure,” “Shameless,” and the Disney+ series “Walk the Prank,” TV Line reports

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

