Chicago Officers Placed on No-Pay Leave For Failing to Report COVID-19 Vaccine Status

*The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has begun curbing officers with no pay for not reporting their COVID vaccination status.

In a news conference on Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said a “very small number” of officers have been put on no-pay status for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate, The Hill reports.

“Roughly 38% of the sworn officers on this job, almost 40% can lock in a pension and walk away, today,” Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, Jr. said.

According to multiple reports, the deadline for Chicago city employees to report their vaccination status was at midnight Friday

Here’s more from The Hill:

As of Monday, 13 out of the city’s 35 departments are at 100 percent compliance, and another 29 departments are at 95 percent compliance, Lightfoot said. Overall, 79 percent of city employees have reported their vaccination status, of which 84 percent are fully vaccinated. When not accounting for police and fire department employees, 96 percent of city employees are in compliance, of which 80 percent are fully vaccinated.

One Chicago police official said the mayor “is pushing us” with the vaccine mandate.

“No vacation, no comp, no personal days for the foreseeable future, is because they know that come Monday, there’s going to be a situation where they’re going to start sending officers home because of their refusal to participate in the vaccine mandate and they’re reporting,” Alderman Ray Lopez said.

Alderman Lopez noted that the CPD is already understaffed and could be stretched even thinner due to Lightfoot’s Chicago vaccine mandate.

“This notion that individual officers get to be insubordinate as they as they choose, and pick and choose. We’re not having that,” Lightfoot said.