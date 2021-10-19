Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeNews
News

Vaccinated Students at Miami School Ordered to Stay Home for 30 Days [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Representational-image-of-covid-19-vaccines.-Daniel-Schludi-.-Unsplash-819x1024-1

*A private school in Miami wants parents of vaccinated students to keep their child home for 30 days after each dose citing claims that components of the vaccine shed and can transmit the virus to others.

“If you are considering the vaccine for your Centner Academy student(s), we ask that you hold off until the Summer when there will be time for the potential transmission or shedding onto others to decrease,” states a letter to parents from The Centner Academy’s CFO, WSVN reported.

Here’s more from PEOPLE

The Centers for Disease Control has explained that vaccine shedding only occurs when it contains a “weakened version of the [COVID-19] virus,” which none of the vaccines in use in the U.S. do. The Pfizer and Moderna shots are mRNA vaccines — which use a genetic material to teach the body how to fight COVID-19. In the case of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, it is a viral vector vaccine, which uses a harmless piece of a virus that is not COVID-19 to create antibodies.

READ MORE: Unvaccinated Woman’s Final TikTok Before COVID Death Urges Followers to Get Vaccinated (Watch)

In the letter, officials detail the school’s vaccination policy.

“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free.”

The policy “was enacted as a prudent precautionary measure,” said one of the school’s founders, David Centner, in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Due to voluminous anecdotal reports in circulation on this latter topic, we must err on the side of caution when making decisions that may impact the health of the school community,” he said. “Until there are definitive and scientifically proven studies that refute these reports, we need to do what is best for our students and staff.”

“Our top priorities have always been our students’ well-being and their sense of safety within our educational environment. We will continue to act in accordance with these priorities. The email that we sent to families was grounded in these priorities.”

Previous articleFlavor Flav Busted for Domestic Battery! + Today Marks 1 Year of Sobriety for Estranged PE Hype Man | VIDEO
Next articleOklahoma’s Anti-Critical Race Theory Law Violates Free Speech Rights: ACLU Suit | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO