Vaccinated Students at Miami School Ordered to Stay Home for 30 Days [VIDEO]

*A private school in Miami wants parents of vaccinated students to keep their child home for 30 days after each dose citing claims that components of the vaccine shed and can transmit the virus to others.

“If you are considering the vaccine for your Centner Academy student(s), we ask that you hold off until the Summer when there will be time for the potential transmission or shedding onto others to decrease,” states a letter to parents from The Centner Academy’s CFO, WSVN reported.

The Centers for Disease Control has explained that vaccine shedding only occurs when it contains a “weakened version of the [COVID-19] virus,” which none of the vaccines in use in the U.S. do. The Pfizer and Moderna shots are mRNA vaccines — which use a genetic material to teach the body how to fight COVID-19. In the case of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, it is a viral vector vaccine, which uses a harmless piece of a virus that is not COVID-19 to create antibodies.

In the letter, officials detail the school’s vaccination policy.

“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free.”

The policy “was enacted as a prudent precautionary measure,” said one of the school’s founders, David Centner, in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Due to voluminous anecdotal reports in circulation on this latter topic, we must err on the side of caution when making decisions that may impact the health of the school community,” he said. “Until there are definitive and scientifically proven studies that refute these reports, we need to do what is best for our students and staff.”

“Our top priorities have always been our students’ well-being and their sense of safety within our educational environment. We will continue to act in accordance with these priorities. The email that we sent to families was grounded in these priorities.”