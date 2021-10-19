*“He (Nipsey Hussel) was originally slated for this role…thought I’d do it justice,” said actor (“Vampire Diaries”)/producer (The Prospects) Robert Ri’chard about his new role in the Lifetime, based-on-a-true-story, movie California Love (known now as The Fight That Never Ends) airing October 24, 2021 8/7c about the struggles one goes through for love. “The character is great for me it took me back to my roots. I grew up in South Central L.A. through the 90’s. I had to walk through the Bloods neighborhood going to school.”

Robert plays John Wesley Hunter a local gang member who frequently visits the community center in South Central run by Coach Leon Watkins, played by Allen Payne (“House of Payne”), after experiencing the dangers of hustling and almost loosing his life in a shoot-out. One day Joanne Beck, played by Christa B. Allen (13 going on 30), shows up at the community center offering her help as assistant coach. Leon and Christa defy social norms by forming this partnership that receives nationwide attention. Their love for the job and each other causes a tragedy, and leaves behind a legacy.

“I look like J. Hunter,” Robert said to me about the man he plays. “…and Christa looks like the girl the story is about. She (Joanne Beck) has a picture and we look like them from the 90’s.”

Beck serves as executive producer and producer, along with actress/producer Dahlia Waingort (Paradise Cove). The Lifetime movie is produced by Electric Entertainment (Independence Day: Resurgence) and Brandani Productions (Joanne’s company), in association with Sunset Pictures. Preston A. Whitmore II (This Christmas) directs the film.

“Preston, I’ve worked with him before,” Ri’chard informed me. “It’s a love story in the 90s and it’s about social injustice, which is relevant today because of what Black people are going through.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Horror Anthology ‘Horror Noire’ to Premiere Oct. 28 on Shudder [Watch Trailer]

Though only in his late 30s, Robert is a veteran actor because he started acting as a young boy in such projects as Nickelodeon’s “Cousin Skeeter” from 1998-2001, UPN’s “One on One” in 2001, and “Coach Carter” and “House of Wax” in 2005. He went on to star in “CSI: Miami” in 2005; “NCIS” in 2009; “Meet the Browns” from 2009 – 2010; “The Vampire Diaries” in 2012; “CSI: NY” in 2013; “Chocolate City: Vegas” in 2015, and “The Rich & the Ruthless” from 2017 – 2021.

“I was 13 years-old when I started,” he pointed out to me when I talked about his long list of credits. “And I’m only 39 now.” www.TheRobertRichard.com www.MyLifetime.com www.AENetwork.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing and Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 at via Zoom Conferencing presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference