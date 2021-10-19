Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Black Horror Anthology ‘Horror Noire’ to Premiere Oct. 28 on Shudder [Watch Trailer]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Shudder has dropped the trailer and key art for the new anthology film “Horror Noire,” a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror,” premiering Thursday, October 28.

Per press release, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters, “Horror Noire” features six stories presented together as a two-hour film starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You’re the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless), Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others.

The new and adapted stories are written by husband-and-wife writing duo Tananarive Due (My Soul to Keep, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror) and Steven Barnes (Lion’s Blood), Ezra Claytan Daniels (BTTM FDRS), Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom, The Changeling,) Shernold Edwards (All Rise, Anne with an E); and, Al Letson (Reveals).

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Shudder Announces ‘Horror Noir’

The six stories featured in the anthology are: “Daddy,” “Bride Before You,” “Brand of Evil,” “The Lake,” “Sundown” and “Fugue State.” 

“Horror Noire” is produced by Swirl Films, and Executive Producers include ID8 Multimedia’s Shelby Stone and Derek Dudley, in addition to Eric Tomosunas, founder of Swirl Films and Ron Robinson. Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, author of the groundbreaking book Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present, is consulting on the anthology, as well as Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror documentary producers Ashlee Blackwell, Phil Nobile Jr. and Kelly Ryan.

“Horror Noire” airs October 28 on Shudder as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle.

*via AMC press release

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

