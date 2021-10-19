Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Mark Ridley-Thomas Press Conference – Supporters Seek to Block Suspension Attempt

By Fisher Jack
*Los Angeles civil rights leaders are calling for Council District 10 residents to speak out against special agenda item 31 which is a motion being introduced by Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez and  Councilmember Mitchell O’Farrell calling for the suspension of Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas.

We are also calling upon the rest of the City Council members to abstain from voting to suspend Ridley-Thomas.

“There is no need for this motion. Ridley-Thomas has made it clear that he would voluntarily step back from Council activities. This situation is different from those of former members and should be treated as such. Councilmember Ridley-Thomas did not violate his official duties and should be treated as such. It’s critical to the thousands of residents in Council District 10 that (their representation not be taken away),” stated Najee Ali – Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Mark Ridley Thomas (at mic) - Getty1a
Mark Ridley Thomas – Getty

Press conference

Wednesday October 20th
Time  9:00 am

Location Hot and Cool Cafe  in Leimert Park
4331 Degnan Blvd
Los Angeles CA 90008

Sponsored by Project Islamic Hope
SCLC
Second Call and a coalition of
Los Angeles  10th District residents.

Fisher Jack

