Mark Ridley-Thomas Press Conference – Supporters Seek to Block Suspension Attempt

*Los Angeles civil rights leaders are calling for Council District 10 residents to speak out against special agenda item 31 which is a motion being introduced by Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez and Councilmember Mitchell O’Farrell calling for the suspension of Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas.

We are also calling upon the rest of the City Council members to abstain from voting to suspend Ridley-Thomas.

“There is no need for this motion. Ridley-Thomas has made it clear that he would voluntarily step back from Council activities. This situation is different from those of former members and should be treated as such. Councilmember Ridley-Thomas did not violate his official duties and should be treated as such. It’s critical to the thousands of residents in Council District 10 that (their representation not be taken away),” stated Najee Ali – Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Press conference

Wednesday October 20th

Time 9:00 am

Location Hot and Cool Cafe in Leimert Park

4331 Degnan Blvd

Los Angeles CA 90008

Sponsored by Project Islamic Hope

SCLC

Second Call and a coalition of

Los Angeles 10th District residents.