Monday, October 18, 2021
White Man Calls Black Man N-Word for Beating Him to a Bathroom Stall (Watch)

*A viral TikTok video shows a Black man in a bathroom stall being repeatedly called the N-word by a white man banging on the door, upset that he beat him to the bathroom in a Chicago-area metro station.

TikTok user @_melo2x filmed and posted the video on Thursday while seated on the toilet. The caption reads: “It’s Funny But Not Funny At The Same Time He Lucky I Had To [poop emoji] REAL BAD.”

“This the sh*t we go through. I’m sh*ttin’. I ain’t did nothing to the man,” @_melo2x said. “Man just came and beat on the door and saying all this sh*t.”

Watch below:

@_melo2xIt’s Funny But Not Funny At The Same Time😂💯He Lucky I Had To💩REAL BAD😭#FYP #fypシ #fypage #KAREN #karensgoingwild #karensgonewild #RACIST #racistexpose #BLM

♬ original sound – MeloMelo2x

