*The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s My Fair Lady gives a performance worthy of the original stars. Yes I said it and I mean every word.

Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh utterly enthrall the audience from start to finish as Eliza Doolittle and Professor Henry Higgins in Lerner and Lowe’s presentation of My Fair Lady, currently showing at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood through October 31st 2021. And may we salute Miss Ahmed for being the first Arab-American to star as Miss Doolittle.

Not only is every song and dance titillating, the performance is ensconced by the stellar scenery, lighting design, choreography and costumes that evoke the usual wow factor associated with Broadway!

The brilliantly talented and diverse ensemble cast provides a host of spirited characters as Eliza Doolittle and Professor Higgins carry out their tête-à-tête in this classic American tale of a pauper who becomes a princess who can now speak the Queen’s English with perfection. And may I shamelessly give a shout out to the musicians who lay a foundation worthy of both a Grammy and a Tony award.

I caught a peek of the talented My Fair Lady orchestra and conductor John Bell stunning in a full tux. This review is probably the only one in which you will also see him. I couldn’t resist sharing my glimpse of the orchestra pit. Having great seats will let you do that. Oh, and lest theatre etiquette be lost, it was taken before the show.

From curtain cue to curtain call the accolades could go on and on.

Live theatre has returned to Hollywood, Broadway style of course and My Fair Lady is just what the doctor ordered. Kudos to My Fair Lady director Bartlett Sher, Nederlander Presentations, Caiola Productions, Marlene and Gary Cohen, John Gore Organization, Grove Entertainment, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Marc David Levine, Peter May, Al Nocciolini, Iris Smith, SRO Productions, The Lincoln Center, Center Stage Advertising and all of the partners who helped to bring this spectacular production to tinsel town in 2021.

If you want to see a great show and go back to London 1912, you only have to go as far as The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. But hurry My Fair Lady will only be there until October 31, 2021, then they’re off to Costa Mesa, CA.

COVID Safety pre-cautions are enforced.

For tickets and information click here: https://www.broadwayinhollywood.com/

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, ended its long run at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]