Sunday, October 17, 2021
Baratunde Thurston’s ‘How to Be Black’ in Development at ABC | VIDEO

*ABC has begun to develop Baratunde Thurston’s “How to Be Black,” an animated project based on Thurston’s best-selling memoir of the same name. 

The project will be written, and executive produced by Thurston along with Courtney Lilly. Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland will serve as executive producers through Cinema Gypsy Productions. 

The story reportedly takes place in 1980s Washington, D.C. and will focus on the family and community that raised Baratunde into a young man.  

Thurston is a TV host, author and the creator and host of podcast “How To Citizen with Baratunde.” He’s also a founding partner of the new media startup Puck. 

Baratunde Thurston

Courtney Lilly recently renewed an overall deal with ABC Signature and has been with the studio for seven year and is currently showrunner for “Black-ish.”  

Lilly is represented by UTA, Ben Jacobson at The Framework Collective (TFC) Management and Michael Castrillo and Jeff Frankel of Mckuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. 

Book description via Amazon: 

Thurston shares his 30-plus years of expertise in being black, with helpful essays like “How to Be the Black Friend,” “How to Speak for All Black People,” “How To Celebrate Black History Month,” and more, in this satirical guide to race issues—written for black people and those who love them. Audacious, cunning, and razor-sharp, “How to Be Black” exposes the mass-media’s insidiously racist, monochromatic portrayal of black culture’s richness and variety. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

