*A customer says a #WaffleHouse employee pulled a gun on him over some cheese eggs.⁠

⁠

This is about the umpteenth time Waffle House has made headlines this year, and this time it’s because a Waffle House waitress in #Atlanta allegedly pulled a gun on a customer. “She was like she will ‘blow my brains out,’” #CandyFranklin said.⁠

⁠

Franklin says the incident happened Wednesday morning at a Waffle House in Marietta in downtown Atlanta. Franklin says he and the waitress got into it over cheese eggs.⁠

⁠

“It all happened over cheese eggs. At first, they didn’t bring them to me. Then they brought me normal eggs and I said that I ordered eggs with cheese on it. I tipped her and everything. It was all a normal dispute over food. I never in a million years thought it would come to gun violence,” Franklin told Fox 5.⁠

⁠

He continued: “I was looking down at my food making sure it was right and that’s when I just saw people running. I look up and she had the gun at me. I didn’t think she would shoot, then she cocked it back.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEBG: ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy!’: Philly Cop Placed on Leave After Video Shows Him Taunting Black Man (Watch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Check out the interview: