*A customer says a #WaffleHouse employee pulled a gun on him over some cheese eggs.
This is about the umpteenth time Waffle House has made headlines this year, and this time it’s because a Waffle House waitress in #Atlanta allegedly pulled a gun on a customer. “She was like she will ‘blow my brains out,’” #CandyFranklin said.
Franklin says the incident happened Wednesday morning at a Waffle House in Marietta in downtown Atlanta. Franklin says he and the waitress got into it over cheese eggs.
“It all happened over cheese eggs. At first, they didn’t bring them to me. Then they brought me normal eggs and I said that I ordered eggs with cheese on it. I tipped her and everything. It was all a normal dispute over food. I never in a million years thought it would come to gun violence,” Franklin told Fox 5.
He continued: “I was looking down at my food making sure it was right and that’s when I just saw people running. I look up and she had the gun at me. I didn’t think she would shoot, then she cocked it back.
