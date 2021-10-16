*Fortunately, we don’t think we had the misfortune of buying and eating anything this clown prepared for us at Subway.

We’re referring to a Subway worker who posted a shocking videos of himself doing all sorts of unmentionable things such as walking on food. Fortunately for the world, he has been fired.

But before he was shown the door, the worker, Jumanne Way, made several selfie videos of himself doing stuff with Subway food.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Oct. 14, the worker filmed himself walking on salad trays that he placed on the floor of a Providence, Rhode Island restaurant. He then placed the trays back on the counter to make sandwiches that he served to customers.

In another video uploaded on Oct. 10, the worker lines a toilet seat with meats that we pray were NOT served to customers.

In another video uploaded on October 2nd, he is seen tossing salad, meats and bread on the floor of the restaurant.

The vids were also posted on Reddit.com under the title “Subway worker walks on food for clout.”

Reddit users say Jumanne Way made the videos in hopes of going viral and earning cash on TikTok and YouTube.

In a statement issued to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Subway confirmed that the worker had been fired after uploading the videos.

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas.

“While Subway restaurants are individually owned and operated, we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of the employee’s actions.”

For whatever reason, so far, no charges have been filed by Subway against the now ex-employee.

Well, well, well. Check this out. Would you believe this is not the first time Jumanne Way has pulled a bad-boy stunt. Last year this f*uck up video’ed himself, wearing a CVS uniform, running into a Rite Aid store and smashing hundreds of items off the shelves: