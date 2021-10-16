Saturday, October 16, 2021
HomeNewsTop News
Top News

This Subway Worker (Jumanne Way) was Fired After WALKING on Food! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Jumanne Way (lined toilet seat with food) - YouTube screenshot
Jumanne Way (lined toilet seat with food) – YouTube screenshot

*Fortunately, we don’t think we had the misfortune of buying and eating anything this clown prepared for us at Subway.

We’re referring to a Subway worker who posted a shocking videos of himself doing all sorts of unmentionable things such as walking on food. Fortunately for the world, he has been fired.

But before he was shown the door, the worker, Jumanne Way, made several selfie videos of himself doing stuff with Subway food.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Oct. 14, the worker filmed himself walking on salad trays that he placed on the floor of a Providence, Rhode Island restaurant. He then placed the trays back on the counter to make sandwiches that he served to customers.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams’ Brother Gives An Update on Her Health Situation

In another video uploaded on Oct. 10, the worker lines a toilet seat with meats that we pray were NOT served to customers.

In another video uploaded on October 2nd, he is seen tossing salad, meats and bread on the floor of the restaurant.

The vids were also posted on Reddit.com under the title “Subway worker walks on food for clout.”

Reddit users say Jumanne Way made the videos in hopes of going viral and earning cash on TikTok and YouTube.

In a statement issued to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Subway confirmed that the worker had been fired after uploading the videos.

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas.

“While Subway restaurants are individually owned and operated, we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of the employee’s actions.”

For whatever reason, so far, no charges have been filed by Subway against the now ex-employee.

Well, well, well. Check this out. Would you believe this is not the first time Jumanne Way has pulled a bad-boy stunt.  Last year this f*uck up video’ed himself, wearing a CVS uniform, running into a Rite Aid store and smashing hundreds of items off the shelves:

Previous articleAmerican Shortages – Toys, Microchips, Cars, Toilet Tissue, Food. Walmart, Amazon & Others Impacted { WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO