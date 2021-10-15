Bill Cosby’s Rep Hits Back at Sexual Assault Lawsuit From ‘Cosby Show’ Guest Star

*Bill Cosby is being sued for sexual assault by a woman who appeared as a guest star on “The Cosby Show”.

Per Yahoo Entertainment, Lili Bernard claims she was drugged and raped by her mentor inside his suite at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City in 1990.

“I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life,” Bernard, who is being represented by Merson Law, PLLC, says in a statement.

She has previously spoken out about being an alleged victim of Cosby.

Here’s more from Complex:

Bernard claims that shortly after drinking the non-alcoholic beverage offered to her by the now-disgraced comedian, she “began to feel symptoms of dizziness, an urge to vomit, and weakness.” Bernard allegedly slipped in and out of consciousness, but recalls seeing “Mr. Cosby naked atop her,” and telling him “no.” The following morning, Bernard claims Cosby gave her money and provided her with transportation to return to New York. The lawsuit alleges “looked upon Ms. Bernard as if she were his daughter,” stressing “that chastity was a virtue, warned her of the sexual pressures of Hollywood,” and allowed her to call him “Daddy.”

“Mr. Cosby sexually assaulted, battered, and drugged Ms. Bernard on additional occasions,” the lawsuit alleges.

Per the report, she claims to have suffered “multiple permanent injuries” including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, nightmares, and severe physical pain.

Bernard is seeking “an amount no less than” $25 million in damages.

Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt hit back at the lawsuit.

“These look back provisions are unconstitutional and they are a sheer violation of an individual’s constitutional rights and denies that individual of their due process,” Wyatt tells Yahoo Entertainment. “This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the floodgates for people who never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth and/or facts, in order to substantiate their alleged allegations. Mr. Cosby continues to maintain steadfast in his innocence and will vigorously fight any alleged allegations waged against him and is willing and able to take this fight to the highest court in these United States of America.”