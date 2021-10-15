Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Bill Cosby’s Rep Hits Back at Sexual Assault Lawsuit From ‘Cosby Show’ Guest Star

By Ny MaGee
0

bill cosby (getty)

*Bill Cosby is being sued for sexual assault by a woman who appeared as a guest star on “The Cosby Show”. 

Per Yahoo Entertainment, Lili Bernard claims she was drugged and raped by her mentor inside his suite at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City in 1990. 

“I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life,” Bernard, who is being represented by Merson Law, PLLC, says in a statement. 

She has previously spoken out about being an alleged victim of Cosby. 

READ MORE: Bill Cosby to be Released from Prison! Sentence Reportedly Vacated: Report

bill cosby

Here’s more from Complex:

Bernard claims that shortly after drinking the non-alcoholic beverage offered to her by the now-disgraced comedian, she “began to feel symptoms of dizziness, an urge to vomit, and weakness.” Bernard allegedly slipped in and out of consciousness, but recalls seeing “Mr. Cosby naked atop her,” and telling him “no.” The following morning, Bernard claims Cosby gave her money and provided her with transportation to return to New York. The lawsuit alleges “looked upon Ms. Bernard as if she were his daughter,” stressing “that chastity was a virtue, warned her of the sexual pressures of Hollywood,” and allowed her to call him “Daddy.”    

“Mr. Cosby sexually assaulted, battered, and drugged Ms. Bernard on additional occasions,” the lawsuit alleges.

Per the report, she claims to have suffered “multiple permanent injuries” including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, nightmares, and severe physical pain.

Bernard is seeking “an amount no less than” $25 million in damages.

Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt hit back at the lawsuit. 

“These look back provisions are unconstitutional and they are a sheer violation of an individual’s constitutional rights and denies that individual of their due process,” Wyatt tells Yahoo Entertainment. “This is just another attempt to abuse the legal process, by opening up the floodgates for people who never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth and/or facts, in order to substantiate their alleged allegations. Mr. Cosby continues to maintain steadfast in his innocence and will vigorously fight any alleged allegations waged against him and is willing and able to take this fight to the highest court in these United States of America.”

Previous articleSharon Osbourne Reveals ‘The Talk’ Producers Sent Sheryl Underwood to Anger Management
Next articleKarl-Anthony Towns Responds to Kyrie Irving Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO