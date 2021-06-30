Bill Cosby to be Released from Prison! Sentence Reportedly Vacated: Report

*Here’s incredible news. Bill Cosby is reportedly set to be released from prison on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has vacated his conviction, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting.

According to reports, the court agreed to review two aspects of Cosby’s case. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers. The other examined Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged.

Cosby has been hoping the state Supreme Court, which heard his appeal in December, would reverse his conviction in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby’s lawyers say the trial was flawed because five other accusers were allowed to testify to support the sexual assault complaint filed by a former Temple University basketball team manager.

They also say the judge should not have let the jury hear Cosby’s damaging testimony from accuser Andrea Constand’s related civil suit.

Developing …